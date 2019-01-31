Images from Wednesday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot during a practice round with Justin Thomas prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jason Day of Australia looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson of the United States skips a ball across the water hazard on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
A detail of the bag of Tiger Woods of the United States (not pictured) during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
A detail of the bag of Rickie Fowler of the United States (not pictured) during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A detailed view of Masters sandwiches during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A detail of the shoes of Brooks Koepka of the United States during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)