83rd Masters Tournament: Wednesday

Images from Wednesday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and their caddies

1 / 10

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and their caddies

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot during a practice round with Justin Thomas prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jason Day

2 / 10

Jason Day

Jason Day of Australia looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson and Keith Mitchell

3 / 10

Phil Mickelson and Keith Mitchell

Phil Mickelson of the United States skips a ball across the water hazard on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson

4 / 10

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods' golf bag

5 / 10

Tiger Woods' golf bag

A detail of the bag of Tiger Woods of the United States (not pictured) during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood

6 / 10

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rickie Fowler's golf bag

7 / 10

Rickie Fowler's golf bag

A detail of the bag of Rickie Fowler of the United States (not pictured) during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Masters sandwiches

8 / 10

Masters sandwiches

A detailed view of Masters sandwiches during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brandt Snedeker

9 / 10

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka's shoes

10 / 10

Brooks Koepka's shoes

A detail of the shoes of Brooks Koepka of the United States during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images