Images from celebrities in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Matt Ryan tees off on the second hole tee box during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, on February 7, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Darius Rucker reacts to a missed putt on the second hole green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, on February 7, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Wayne Gretzky gives thumbs up while walking off the eighteenth hole tee box during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, on February 7, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Bill Murray reacts to a good shot from the bunker on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, on February 7, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Alfonso Ribeiro and Kira Kazantsev high five on the eighteenth hole green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, on February 7, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Clint Eastwood on the 18th green during the 3M Celebrity Challenge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 06, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Bill Murray looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Larry the Cable Guy plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Danica Patrick looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Kelly Slater plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Ray Romano plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Jake Owen plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Alfonso Ribeiro plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Andy Garcia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Huey Lewis plays a shot during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Larry Fitzgerald Jr and Pascal Grizot embrace during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)