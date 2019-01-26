Skip to main content
Best of: Bryson DeChambeau through the years
Images from the amateur and professional career of Bryson DeChambeau.
Bryson DeChambeau (R) reacts to chipping in on the eighth hole as Derek Bard (L) watches during the final match of the U.S. Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club August 23, 2015 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau reacts to seeing friends while holding the Theodore A. Havemeyer trophy after beating Derek Bard 7-6 during the final match of the U.S. Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club August 23, 2015 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts after teeing off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at The Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States warms up on the practice range during the continuation of the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 24, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Amateur Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the ninth green during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after putting on the 11th green during Round 2 of the 80th Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Low amateur winner Bryson DeChambeau (R) receiving trophy from Augusta National chairman Billy Payne at Augusta National. Augusta, GA 4/10/2016 CREDIT: Darren Carroll (Photo by Darren Carroll /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: SI14 TK4 )
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2016 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a practice shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot from the rough during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau holds up the championship trophy after winning the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 11, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bryson Dechambeau of Southern Methodist University holds his trophy on the 18th green of the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida after winning the Individual Championship during stroke play at the NCAA Men's Division I Golf Championship at. Dechambeau finished at -8 under to win the title. (Matt Marriott / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 16, 2017 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning in a playoff against Byeong-Hun An of South Korea during the final round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau chats with Jack Nicklaus after winning the second round playoff of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 03, 2018.(Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of The Northern Trust on August 26, 2018 at the Ridgewood Championship Course in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the 2018 Northern Trust, throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 3, 2018 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jim Furyk the United States team Captain holds the Ryder Cup with Bryson de Chambeau during the official United States team photocall ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States poses at the Palace of Versailles before the Ryder Cup gala dinner ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrate during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th green in his match against Alex Noren during the final day singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau reacts to making an eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on November 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau takes a drop on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Plantation Course at Kapalua on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Bryson Dechambeau of United States celebrates winning the tournament on hole eighteen during Day Four of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 27, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Winner Bryson Dechambeau of United States poses for a photo with his trophy during Day Four of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 27, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
