Best of: Golfers who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Images of golfers who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
US President George W. Bush (L) jokes with US golf legend Arnold Palmer (R) before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, to Palmer 23 June 2004 at the White House in Washington, DC. Palmer, who has won 92 golf championships -- including four Masters, two British Opens, and the U.S. Open -- has been the inspiration behind "Arnie's Army," entertaining generations of fans and helping secure golf's place in the mainstream of American sport. AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Getty Images
US President George W. Bush (L) shakes hands with US golf legend Arnold Palmer (R) after presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, to Palmer 23 June 2004 at the White House in Washington, DC. Palmer, who has won 92 golf championships -- including four Masters, two British Opens, and the U.S. Open -- has been the inspiration behind "Arnie's Army," entertaining generations of fans and helping secure golf's place in the mainstream of American sport. AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Performer Rita Moreno (L) and golfer Arnold Palmer stand with their medals after they were presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civil award by US President George W. Bush at the White House Washington 23 June, 2004 . AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President George W. Bush (R) congratulates golfing great Jack Nicklaus after presenting him with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House November 9, 2005 in Washington DC. President Bush presented medals to the 2005 Medal of Freedom recipients during a ceremony in the East Room. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Jack Nicklaus and President George W. Bush at the Freedom Awards Ceremony at the White House in Washington D.C. on November 9, 2005. (Photo by Douglas A. Sonders/Getty Images)
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former professional golfer Dr. Charles L. "Charlie" Sifford (R) during an East Room ceremony at the White House November 24, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/PGA of America via Getty Images)
