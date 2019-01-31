Best of: Golfers who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

George W. Bush, Arnold Palmer

US President George W. Bush (L) jokes with US golf legend Arnold Palmer (R) before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, to Palmer 23 June 2004 at the White House in Washington, DC. Palmer, who has won 92 golf championships -- including four Masters, two British Opens, and the U.S. Open -- has been the inspiration behind "Arnie's Army," entertaining generations of fans and helping secure golf's place in the mainstream of American sport. AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)