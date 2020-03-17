Best of: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the golf world

Images from six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady on the golf course.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks over a shot from the rough on the 17th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 6, 2004 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Football player, New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in action from rough, Pebble Beach, CA 2/9/2003 (Photo by Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X67701 TK4)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady putts on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
NFL Player Tom Brady and Vijay Singh of Fiji walk down the eighth green during round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
National Football League player Tom Brady tosses the football on the 18th hole during round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
National Football League player Tom Brady in action during round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots with golfer Nick Faldo (L) during warm ups against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on October 4, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)
Tom Brady on the 5th hole at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the PGA TOUR-2004 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-AM at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in action on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach, CA 2/6/2004 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X70116 TK2 )
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in action on Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach, CA 2/5/2004 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X70116 TK1 )
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs autographs during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 8, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Tom Brady plays shot during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 8, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and his caddy examine the green on the 18th hole of Pebble Beach during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2010, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Dustin Johnson is tied for first with Paul Goydos with 18 under par at the end of the third round. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Staff) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)
