Best of: Tom Brady, the golfer, through the years

Here's a look at legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady playing golf through the years.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits a tee shot on the 13th hole as New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Brady, and Phil Mickelson meet after Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for The Match)
NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drives to the first tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady sits in his cart during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)
New England Patriots Charitable Foundation golf tournament at the International in Bolton. Tom Brady and Robert Kraft. Monday, June 08, 2009. Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in action on Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Pebble Beach, CA (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Tom Brady plays his shot from the first tee during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady celebrates his birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the 3rd round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 10, 2007 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in action from rough at Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, CA (Photo by Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs autographs for fans on the 12th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks down to his ball near the cliff on the eighth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 8, 2014 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Tom Brady (L) and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)
NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putts on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady tosses the football on the 18th hole during round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 13, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Tom Brady (fore) tees off, watched by real estate developer Donald Trump (in red cap), on the course at Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2006. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand in the rain on the 13th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady (L) and Phil Mickelson meet after Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for The Match)
NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks to Tiger Woods during a practice round for The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 23, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the second tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
