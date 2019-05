Swing sequence: Koepka, introduction

Brooks Koepka continues to be a major force, winning four of his last eight major starts. Why does Koepka thrive in the most difficult playing conditions? For one, he’s a tremendous driver of the ball. Koepka can overpower a course and hit it straight, as was the case at Bethpage Black, where he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and averaged 313 yards per drive. For a detailed breakdown of Koepka’s driver swing, check out the following frame-by-frame analysis from the final round of the PGA Championship by Golf Academy lead coach John Richman.