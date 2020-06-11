Champions Dinner: What winners served

A look at what some Masters winners served the following year the Champions Dinner.

1995 champion Ben Crenshaw

1995 champion Ben Crenshaw

Certified Angus beef brisket, St. Louis-style pork ribs, Hill Country sausage, peach cobbler. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

1996 champion Nick Faldo

1996 champion Nick Faldo

Fish and chips, tomato soup.

1997 champion Tiger Woods

1997 champion Tiger Woods

Cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries, strawberry and vanilla milkshakes, Strawberry Shortcake. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

1998 champion Mark O'Meara

1998 champion Mark O'Meara

Chicken and steak fajitas, sushi, tuna sashimi.

1999 champion Jose M. Olazabal

1999 champion Jose M. Olazabal

Not known what Olazabal served in 2000, but here's what he served in 1995 following his first Masters triumph: Collard green soup, Txitxarro en salsa verde, prime New York sirloin steak, roast rack of lamb, broiled chicken, asparagus, baked potato, roasted herb new potatoes. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2000 champion Vijay Singh

2000 champion Vijay Singh

Seafood Tom Kah, chicken Panang curry, baked sea scallops with garlic sauce, baked Chilean sea bass filet with three-flavor chili sauce, rack of lamb with yellow kari sauce, lychee sorbet. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2001 champion Tiger Woods

2001 champion Tiger Woods

Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer

2002 champion Tiger Woods

2002 champion Tiger Woods

Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer, sashimi, salad, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake.

2003 champion Mike Weir

2003 champion Mike Weir

Lobster in puff pastry, wild boar and chanterelle mushroom bundles, sockeye salmon tartare, white and green asparagus salad, roasted rack of elk, fried chicken, filet mignon, sauteed pompano. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2004 champion Phil Mickelson

2004 champion Phil Mickelson

Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar's salad, garlic bread.

2005 champion Tiger Woods

2005 champion Tiger Woods

Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole, green salad, steak and chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, apple pie, ice cream.

2006 champion Phil Mickelson

2006 champion Phil Mickelson

Barbecued ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork, coleslaw.

2007 champion Zach Johnson

2007 champion Zach Johnson

Chilled jumbo shrimp, crab cakes, veal osso buco ravioli, lobster bisque, chipped salad, prime filet mignon, seared ahi tuna, steamed asparagus, Lyonnaise potatoes, Iowa corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, steamed spinach, flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2008 champion Trevor Immelman

2008 champion Trevor Immelman

South African spinach salad, Babotie (spiced minced meat pie with an egg topping) with yellow rice, sosaties (chicken and vegetable skewers), milk tart, South African wines.

2009 champion Angel Cabrera

2009 champion Angel Cabrera

Argentine asado, multi-course barbecue featuring chorizo, blood sausage, short ribs, beef filets, mollejas (thymus gland).

2010 champion Phil Mickelson

2010 champion Phil Mickelson

Ensalada verde con vinagreta de gazpacho, seafood paella, prime beef tenderloin with smoked paprika demi-glaze, asparagus, tortilla espanola (Spanish omelette), Spanish apple pie, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon ganache. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2011 champion Charl Schwartzel

2011 champion Charl Schwartzel

Sliced biltong (South African dried beef), Boerwors (South African sausage) with monkey gland sauce, Dauphinoise potatoes, vanilla ice cream sundae, crispy meringues. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2012 champion Bubba Watson

2012 champion Bubba Watson

Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2013 champion Adam Scott

2013 champion Adam Scott

Artichoke and arugula salad with calamari, Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes, strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae.

2014 champion Bubba Watson

2014 champion Bubba Watson

Same thing as in 2013: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)

2015 champion Jordan Spieth

2015 champion Jordan Spieth

A Texas barbecue feast featuring beef brisket, smoked half chicken and pork ribs with baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, green beans, zucchini and squash as sides and a warm chocolate-chip cookie and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

2016 champion: Danny Willett

2016 champion: Danny Willett

Traditional English fare, with a first course of mini cottage pies, followed by a “Sunday roast,” with prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. For dessert, apple crumble with vanilla custard, followed by coffee and tea.

2017 champion: Sergio Garcia

2017 champion: Sergio Garcia

Spanish flavor and then some. An international salad as a starter; arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice, as the primary meal; and Angela Garcia's tres leche cake, for desert.

2018 champion: Patrick Reed

2018 champion: Patrick Reed

Reed served a bone-in rib-eye steak with mac and cheese, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli, creamed corn and a choice of Caesar or wedge salad. For desert: Tiramisu vanilla bean crème brûlée and a chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake.

2019 champion: Tiger Woods

2019 champion: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is planning to serve fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.

