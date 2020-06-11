Champions Dinner: What winners served

A look at what some Masters winners served the following year the Champions Dinner.
Certified Angus beef brisket, St. Louis-style pork ribs, Hill Country sausage, peach cobbler. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Fish and chips, tomato soup.
Cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries, strawberry and vanilla milkshakes, Strawberry Shortcake. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Chicken and steak fajitas, sushi, tuna sashimi.
Not known what Olazabal served in 2000, but here's what he served in 1995 following his first Masters triumph: Collard green soup, Txitxarro en salsa verde, prime New York sirloin steak, roast rack of lamb, broiled chicken, asparagus, baked potato, roasted herb new potatoes. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Seafood Tom Kah, chicken Panang curry, baked sea scallops with garlic sauce, baked Chilean sea bass filet with three-flavor chili sauce, rack of lamb with yellow kari sauce, lychee sorbet. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer
Porterhouse steak and chicken, sushi appetizer, sashimi, salad, crab cakes, asparagus, mashed potatoes, chocolate truffle cake.
Lobster in puff pastry, wild boar and chanterelle mushroom bundles, sockeye salmon tartare, white and green asparagus salad, roasted rack of elk, fried chicken, filet mignon, sauteed pompano. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Lobster ravioli in tomato cream sauce, Caesar's salad, garlic bread.
Stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole, green salad, steak and chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, apple pie, ice cream.
Barbecued ribs, chicken, sausage, pulled pork, coleslaw.
Chilled jumbo shrimp, crab cakes, veal osso buco ravioli, lobster bisque, chipped salad, prime filet mignon, seared ahi tuna, steamed asparagus, Lyonnaise potatoes, Iowa corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, steamed spinach, flourless chocolate cake with raspberry sauce. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
South African spinach salad, Babotie (spiced minced meat pie with an egg topping) with yellow rice, sosaties (chicken and vegetable skewers), milk tart, South African wines.
Argentine asado, multi-course barbecue featuring chorizo, blood sausage, short ribs, beef filets, mollejas (thymus gland).
Ensalada verde con vinagreta de gazpacho, seafood paella, prime beef tenderloin with smoked paprika demi-glaze, asparagus, tortilla espanola (Spanish omelette), Spanish apple pie, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon ganache. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Sliced biltong (South African dried beef), Boerwors (South African sausage) with monkey gland sauce, Dauphinoise potatoes, vanilla ice cream sundae, crispy meringues. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
Artichoke and arugula salad with calamari, Australian Wagyu beef New York Strip steak, Moreton Bay lobster, sauteed spinach, onion cream mashed potatoes, strawberry and passion fruit pavlova, Anzac biscuit and vanilla sundae.
Same thing as in 2013: Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, confetti cake, vanilla ice cream. (courtesy: Augusta Chronicle)
A Texas barbecue feast featuring beef brisket, smoked half chicken and pork ribs with baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, green beans, zucchini and squash as sides and a warm chocolate-chip cookie and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Traditional English fare, with a first course of mini cottage pies, followed by a “Sunday roast,” with prime rib, roasted potatoes and vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. For dessert, apple crumble with vanilla custard, followed by coffee and tea.
Spanish flavor and then some. An international salad as a starter; arroz caldoso de bogavante, a traditional Spanish lobster rice, as the primary meal; and Angela Garcia's tres leche cake, for desert.
Reed served a bone-in rib-eye steak with mac and cheese, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli, creamed corn and a choice of Caesar or wedge salad. For desert: Tiramisu vanilla bean crème brûlée and a chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake.
Tiger Woods is planning to serve fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes for dessert.
