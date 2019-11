Players vs. USGA rift over rules

Much like combative political talk during Thanksgiving dinner, it wouldn’t be a proper Top Turkeys list without a rules controversy, and this year the ongoing rift between players and the USGA was nothing but controversy. Starting early in the year, after the implementation of the updated Rules of Golf, several instances popped up that showed just how strained the relationship had become. There was the caddie alignment rule, which required clarification after major pushback from players, there was the USGA publicly calling out Justin Thomas and subsequently apologizing, there was Rickie Fowler mockingly taking a drop from his backside after being penalized the previous week. It’s easy to point fingers, but the truth is, everyone in this situation will be a turkey until the two sides figure out how to co-exist.