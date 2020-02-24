Look through history: Par-3 17th on Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass

Click through images that show the history of the iconic Par-3 17th on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
1980: TPC Sawgrass Construction PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images
Hole No. 17 TPC Sawgrass Construction - February, 1981 PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images
17th Hole Course Scenic 1982 TPC Sawgrass Course Flood - October PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images
Hole No. 17 1997 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images
TPC Sawgrass THE PLAYERS Stadium Course Hole #17 (Photo by Dick Durrance II/PGA)
The 17th green of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. during the TPC Sawgrass renovation. April 19, 2006. Photo by Caryn Levy/PGA TOUR (Photo by Caryn Levy/PGA)
Work continues on the 17th green at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course after installing the Subair drainage pipes during the TPC Sawgrass renovation. May 10, 2006.
A scenic view of the 17th green on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass - Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Caryn Levy/US PGA TOUR)
A view of the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2010 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
A general view of the 17th green is seen during a practice round prior to the start of THE PLAYERS Championship held at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2012 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A view of the 17th hole during Monday's practice round at THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 5, 2014 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
A view of the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on MAY 14, 2016. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Players walk onto the 17th green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach . (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA TOUR)
