Eden Course

This photo doesn’t do justice to the fifth and eighth holes on the Eden: a pair of par 3s that crisscross one another. The course was originally designed by the legendary Harry Colt in 1914 and, for a time, was promoted by some as the second best course in the world (only one guess as to the best). These two greens are representative of Colt’s flare, with No. 8 to the left featuring the largest false front of any green I’ve ever played. It’s probably the most fun of the St. Andrews Links Trust’s seven courses.