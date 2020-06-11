Players to reach No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

A look at the players who've reached world No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986, noting the first time they made it to the top.

Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer: April 6, 1986

Bernard Langer was the first No. 1 player when the rankings debuted in 1986 and his 1985 Masters victory was a large reason why. (Total weeks at No. 1: 3)

Seve Ballesteros

Seve Ballesteros: April 27, 1986

Three weeks after the Official World Golf Ranking inauguration in 1986, Seve Ballesteros took the top spot from Bernhard Langer and held it off and on until the fall of 1989. (Total weeks at No. 1: 61)

Greg Norman

Greg Norman: September 14, 1986

Greg Norman won his first major, The Open, in 1986, topped the Australian Order of Merit for the fifth time and the PGA Tour money list for the first time. (Total weeks at No. 1: 331)

Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo: September 2, 1990

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Nick Faldo was considered the best golfer in the world. He won more majors (six) than any other player from 1987-96. (Total weeks at No. 1: 97)

Ian Woosnam

Ian Woosnam: April 7, 1991

Ian Woosnam ascended to the top one week before winning the 1991 Masters and remained there just under one year. (Total number of weeks at No. 1: 50)

Fred Couples

Fred Couples: March 22, 1992

Fred Couples won the Masters in 1992 and became the first American player to reach the No. 1 position in the OWGR since they debuted in 1986. (Total weeks at No. 1: 16)

Nick Price

Nick Price: August 14, 1994

Nick Price won six times in 1994 including The Open and PGA Championship. He led the money list and was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year for the second year in a row. (Total weeks at No. 1: 44)

Tom Lehman

Tom Lehman: April 20, 1997

Tom Lehman held world No. 1 for a single week in his career, the only player to hold the top spot for one week and never reclaim it. (Total weeks at No. 1: 1)

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods: June 15, 1997

At 21 years, 5 months and 2 weeks old when he first assumed the position, Tiger Woods remains the youngest player to reach the top spot. He last held the top spot on May 17, 2014. (Total weeks at No. 1: 683)

Ernie Els

Ernie Els: June 22, 1997

In 1997, Ernie Els won his second U.S. Open, defended his Buick Classic title and won the Johnnie Walker Classic. (Total weeks at No. 1: 9)

David Duval

David Duval: March 28, 1999

From 1997-2001, David Duval won 13 PGA Tour events, including the 1997 Tour Championship, the 1999 Players and the 2001 Open Championship. (Total weeks at No. 1: 15)

Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh: September 5, 2004

Vijay Singh was 41 years, 6 months and 2 weeks old when he first became world No. 1. He is the oldest player to hold the spot. (Total weeks at No. 1: 32)

Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood: October 31, 2010

Lee Westwood took the top spot from Tiger Woods, ending his 281-week reign, to become the first European world No. 1 since Nick Faldo in 1994. (Total weeks at No. 1: 22)

Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer: February 28, 2011

Martin Kaymer, the 2010 PGA champion, became the second German to become No. 1. (Total weeks at No. 1: 8)

Luke Donald

Luke Donald: May 29, 2011

Luke Donald became the third Englishman to top the rankings. He reached No. 1 without ever cracking the top 150 in driving distance. (Total weeks at No. 1: 56)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy: March 5, 2012

Rory McIlroy won the Honda Classic to make his first stint at world No. 1 as a 22-year-old. His longest run was for 54 weeks, from August 2014 to August 2015. (Total weeks at No. 1: 106)

Adam Scott - May 19, 2014

Adam Scott: May 19, 2014

Scott's 2013 Masters victory and strong, consistent play in major championships helped him become just the second Australian (Greg Norman) to ascend to world No. 1. (Total weeks at No. 1: 11)

Jordan Spieth - August 16, 2015

Jordan Spieth: August 16, 2015

Jordan Spieth won two majors and nearly a third in 2015 to reach the Official World Golf Ranking. (Total weeks at No. 1: 26)

Jason Day - September 21, 2015

Jason Day: September 21, 2015

Jason Day became the third Australian (Greg Norman, Adam Scott) to claim the world's top spot after he won for the fourth time in six starts, which included the 2015 PGA. (Total weeks at No. 1: 51)

Dustin Johnson - Feb. 19, 2017

Dustin Johnson: Feb. 19, 2017

Dustin Johnson reached No. 1 after his victory at the Genesis Open in 2017 and stayed there for 64 consecutive weeks. (Total weeks at No. 1: 91)

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas: May 13, 2018

Justin Thomas ended Dustin Johnson's 64-week run atop the OWGR by finishing tied for 11th at The Players. Thomas won five times in 2017 and captured the 2018 Honda Classic. (Total weeks at No. 1: 4)

Justin Rose

Justin Rose: Sept. 10, 2018

Justin Rose claimed it for the first time with a solo second-place finish [playoff loss] at the 2018 BMW Championship. Rose became the fourth Englishman to hold the No. 1 spot. (Total weeks at No. 1: 13)

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka: Oct. 22, 2018

Brooks Koepka claimed world No. 1 for the first time in his career with his victory at the CJ Cup. (Total weeks at No. 1: 47)

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm: July 19, 2020

Jon Rahm joined Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1, when he did so by winning the 2020 Memorial Tournament. (Total weeks at No. 1: 1)

