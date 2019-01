“I’ve always told the Tour and people around me, I’m never one that wants to break rules by any means. But I’m up for pushing the limits. Anything within reason, within being respectful of the game. And I feel like for the most part, people that go play a local muni, this is perfectly acceptable attire. I’m glad we went out and played well in it.” - Rickie Fowler said about his Puma Golf “Play Loose” shirt he wore in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.