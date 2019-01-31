Top Photos: Feb. 7, 2019

The best photos of the day, from the Vic Open to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Rachel Smith, the wife Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium, looks in with her baby 1during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Stuart Manley of Wales lines up a putt during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Heavy fog descends on the course as golfers arrive during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Lucas Herbert of Australia drops his iron after an approach shot during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits an approach shot out of the 10th fairway bunker during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Su Oh of Australia speaks to media about her hole in one during Day XX of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
James Nitties of Australia after his round during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
On onlooker walks his bike across the fairway as Geoff Ogilvy of Australia putts the ball on the 8th hole during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
The gallery looks on behind Geoff Ogilvy of Australia on the 9th hole during Day one of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 07, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)