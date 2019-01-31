Top Photos: Feb. 8, 2019

The top photos from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ISPS Handa Vic Open and Oasis Championship on Feb. 8, 2019. 

Phil Mickelson

1 / 15

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Deer

2 / 15

Deer

A deer looks on during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Condoleezza Rice

3 / 15

Condoleezza Rice

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice walks from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Crane

4 / 15

Crane

A crane is seen during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cameron Champ

5 / 15

Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Alison Lee

6 / 15

Alison Lee

Alison Lee of the United States plays a shot during day two of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 08, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gary Nicklaus

7 / 15

Gary Nicklaus

Gary Nicklaus looks on on the third green during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rafael Cabrera-Bello

8 / 15

Rafael Cabrera-Bello

Rafael Cabrera-Bello of Spain reacts on the second green during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jason Day

9 / 15

Jason Day

Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Noemi Jiminez Martin

10 / 15

Noemi Jiminez Martin

Noemi Jiminez Martin of Spain lines up a putt during day two of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 08, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Scott Ozanus

11 / 15

Scott Ozanus

Scott Ozanus, Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of KPMG, prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 08, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Su Oh

12 / 15

Su Oh

Su Oh of Australia plays a shot during day two of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 08, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ryo Ishikawa

13 / 15

Ryo Ishikawa

Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits a tee shot during day two of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 08, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jake Mcleod

14 / 15

Jake Mcleod

Jake Mcleod of Australia hits a shot from the bunker during day two of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 08, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jesper Parnevik

15 / 15

Jesper Parnevik

Jesper Parnevik of Sweden reacts after a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images