Watch Live: Follow Phil Mickelson and defending champ Jon Rahm in the WMPO featured groups
Top Photos: Jan. 31, 2019
The best images of the day, from the Saudi International to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Justin Rose of England and Henrik Stenson of Sweden run of off the 17th green during Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Justin Rose of England reacts after a missed birdie chance on the 1st green during Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Alfie Plant of England putts on the 9th green while being watched by his caddie during Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed of the USA waves to the crowd on the 18th hole on Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
Brooks Koepka of the USA waits on the first tee on Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
Bryson DeChambeau of the USA on the 16th green during the first round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Othman Almulla of Saudi Arabia on the 18th fairway during the first round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
James Morrison of England walks on the 16th hole on Day One of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 31, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images )
