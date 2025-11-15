Charlie Woods ties for low final round to lead Benjamin School to second state title in three years

Charlie Woods tied for the low final round of the day to lead Benjamin School to its second FHSAA Class 1A team title in three years.

Woods, a junior at the Palm Beach, Florida, private school, birdied his final hole to fire 4-under 68 Saturday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, as Benjamin rallied past The First Academy for a five-shot victory. Benjamin also won as a team in Woods’ freshman season.

Woods’ 68 tied First Academy senior Mingbo Jiang, a USC signee who won the individual title by three shots over Woods’ Benjamin teammate Andrew Tsar, also a junior. Woods ended up T-4 at 2 under.

Among those in attendance was Woods’ dad, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

🚨🐅👀 #NEW PHOTOS — Tiger Woods was walking the golf course this afternoon in central Florida as he watched and supported during Charlie’s high school state championship match. Woods was alongside Elin Nordegren, as well as some of his TGR staff. (📸: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/fBaFMqtccc — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 15, 2025

The 16-year-old Woods has vaulted up the junior-golf ranks this year, winning the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in May and tying for ninth at the Junior PGA Championship this summer. He was recently named a first-team AJGA Rolex Junior All-American as he ranks ninth in the AJGA rankings, fourth in the Class of 2027.

Woods is the AJGA’s highest-ranked 2027 recruit who has yet to verbally commit to a college. No. 1 Miles Russell (Florida State), No. 2 Giuseppe Puebla (Florida) and No. 3 Jesse Huebner (Florida) have all given verbals following the June 15 clearance for them to begin talking with college coaches.

Though the Woods camp hasn’t shared any news regarding Woods’ recruitment and coaches cannot publicly comment on prospective student-athletes until they sign, Golf Channel has learned that Woods has interest from several top schools in both the SEC and ACC. Among the programs believed to be in the mix is Florida State, and supporting that thought was Seminoles head coach Trey Jones being photographed by the Palm Beach Post following Woods at Mission Inn and chatting with Tiger Woods.