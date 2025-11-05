Miles Russell, Charlie Woods among AJGA honorees

Miles Russell joined some impressive company on Wednesday as the AJGA announced its Rolex Junior Players of the Year and All-America teams.

Russell was named the Rolex Junior Boys Player of the Year for the second time after first receiving the honor in 2023. Russell is just the seventh player ever to win the AJGA’s highest award multiple times, joining Noah Goodwin, Peter Uihlein, Brian Harman, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tracy Phillips. Mickelson is the AJGA’s only three-time Junior Boys Player of the Year.

And speaking of Woods, Woods’ 16-year-old son, Charlie, was named a first-team AJGA Junior All-American for the first time. Charlie Woods was joined on the first team by Russell, U.S. Junior champ Hamilton Coleman, Boys Junior PGA winner Lunden Esterline, Tyler Watts, Luke Colton, Tyler Mawhinney, Ronin Banerjee, Jessy Huebner, Preston Hage, Willie Gordon and Giuseppe Puebla.

U.S. Amateur champ and Walker Cupper Mason Howell was named to the second team.

Aphrodite Deng, this year’s U.S. Girls’ Junior champ, was named the Rolex Junior Girls Player of the Year. She was joined on the girls’ first team by Asterisk Talley, Scarlett Schremmer, Anna Fang, Kayla Bryant, Clairey Lin, Vidhi Lakhawala, Shauna Liu, Yujie Liu, Honorine Nobuta Ferry, Lily Peng and Amelie Zalsman.