Podcast: Great rankings debate resumes; Gators roll into East Lake

In this week’s episode, Burko is in Dubai, so Brentley calls on Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan and Lance Ringler to fill the void.

Top tournaments such as the Williams Cup and Stanford Intercollegiate are broken down at length before the guys re-fire the great rankings debate after news that Mark Broadie has been tasked by the women’s committee to add guardrails to runaway winners – or in this case, just Arkansas.

D2 and D3 golf gets some play, and the guys discuss the best food in college golf.