Youthful Florida State continues to have the sweetest tradition in women’s college golf

The Florida State women’s golf team might’ve wrapped up its fall season Wednesday at the East Lake Cup with a fourth-place finish, but there’s still plenty to celebrate this week.

And this time, it’s coming out of the oven.

Each Halloween, the Seminoles trade butter cuts for frosting, taking part in an annual baking competition that’s become a cherished tradition. But it’s not just a team bake-off; each player brings her own homemade, Halloween-themed treat to campus, where classmates, staff, and friends get to taste and vote for their favorite creation.

This year, the contest gets bigger. Florida State head coach Amy Bond is opening the competition to the fans, sharing a digital voting link on the team’s social channels to let Seminole supporters everywhere join the fun, selecting this year’s favorite baked good.

Themes for this year’s Halloween Baking Championship include: Monster Bash (Alexandra Gazzoli), Pumpkins, (Elin Pudas Remler), Spiders (Sophia Fullbrook), Graveyard (Haruhi Nakatani), Ghosts (Freya Russell), Mummy (Haley Davis), and The Joker (Layla Pedrique).

For a roster made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores, the competition is about more than cookies and cupcakes; it’s about carving out a culture that’s uniquely theirs.

“This has created a togetherness among the team,” Bond said.

Replacing the top two women’s amateurs in the world, Lottie Woad and Mirable Ting, from last season is no small task. But this youthful Florida State squad has already started to chart its new path forward. Last week, the Seminoles led the Jim West Challenge field in birdies before finishing runner-up.

It was at the Jim West where the Seminoles also took part in the event’s annual karaoke contest. With MLB great Roger Clemens serving as deejay, the Florida State players, wearing 80s makeup and Gazzoli’s array of rock-band t-shirts, performed Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City.” Though the Seminoles didn’t win, Bond believes they should have; Clemens apparently accidentally cut off the music before the Seminoles’ big finale.

This year's @FSUGolf women's team – with no seniors or juniors on the roster – is the youngest that Amy Bond has ever had. And after losing the top two amateurs in the world, Lottie Woad and Mirabel Ting, Bond knows the Seminoles are underdogs at this week's East Lake Cup.



But… pic.twitter.com/VMSCDhKqNI — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) October 28, 2025

“My previous teams that have played that tournament have all dreaded the karaoke,” Bond said. “Most kids get embarrassed, but this group can laugh and have fun, and they know that if they do, good things are going to come from it.”

And this Halloween, sweet things as well.