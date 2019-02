In the debut episode of the 1 Up podcast, Gary Williams talks to 20-time – that's right – 20-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

Williams and Nicklaus discuss the need to roll back the golf ball (3:00), how much golf Jack actually watches (6:05), just how many majors Jack and Tiger have or haven't won (12:48), his expectations for Tiger in 2019 (16:45). Plus, Jack shares a Barbara's-going-into-labor-and-I'm-with-Bob-Hope story (26:17).

Click here or listen below: