10 players earn LPGA Tour cards at the Symetra Tour Championship

Ten players earned their LPGA Tour cards for the 2022 season following the Symetra Tour Championship, the final event of the season.

Prima Thammaraks won the feeder tour's finale, which moved her up 33 spots to No. 13. Though she didn't crack the top 10, she's high enough in the rankings to earn an exemption into Q-Series later this year.

Lilia Vu leads the standings. Vu, 23, was a standout at UCLA and represented helped the U.S. to Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup wins. Two spots down is 25-year-old Sophia Schubert, the former Longhorn who won the 2017 U.S. Women's Amateur. Rounding out the top 10 are former Florida State Seminole teammates Amanda Doherty and Morgane Metraux.

The list of players that earned their LPGA Tour cards is followed:

1. Lilia Vu

2. Fatima Fernandez Cano

3. Sophia Schubert

4. Ruixin Liu

5. Maude-Aimee LeBlanc

6. Casey Danielson

7. Allison Emrey

8. Amanda Doherty

9. Rachel Rohanna

10. Morgane Metraux