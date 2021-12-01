$15 billion man on Tony Finau's bag this week at Hero World Challenge

Tony Finau
Getty Images

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Hero World Challenge is one of the year’s most relaxed events and when Tony Finau found himself in the market for a replacement caddie he went looking down a unique path.

Finau’s regular caddie, Mark Urbanek, couldn’t make the trip because his wife is expecting a child so Finau turned to Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz who worth an estimated $15 billion.

“Ryan has been a good friend of mine. I gave him a shout about six weeks ago and asked him if he would mind. He was more than happy to be here. He’s been a great friend and a great mentor,” Finau said.

Full-field tee times from the Hero World Challenge

Finau said he and Smith, who purchased the Jazz last October, had been talking about having him caddie for years and the limited-field, no-cut World Challenge was the perfect opportunity.

As for how Finau plans to compensate his fill-in caddie he laughed, “He’s taking an extreme pay cut, I know that. It’s a fun atmosphere and the perfect tournament to bring Ryan along.”

More articles like this
Grill Room

Watch: Wade gets golf tips courtside from Finau

BY Max Schreiber  — 

The camera caught the two discussing golf and it appears Finau was giving Wade advice on his grip and follow-through technique. 
News & Opinion

Win or lose at Whistling, U.S. foundation solid

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The Euros have a formidable, experienced team this year, But the U.S. has the groundwork set for Ryder Cup success.
Golf Central

Finau hits McDonald's at 3 a.m. after playoff win

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Tony Finau had a nice dinner to celebrate his playoff win. But that didn't satisfy his hunger come three in the morning.