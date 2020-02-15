15 years later, Adam Scott doesn't want to 'kind of be a champion' at Riviera

LOS ANGELES – Adam Scott is looking for his second victory at Riviera ... well, sort of.

Scott was declared the winner of the 2005 Nissan Open, but the title doesn’t count toward his 13 career PGA Tour victories because it was unofficial, contested over just 36 holes because of unplayable conditions. Scott took home a trophy. Banked $864,000. Earned 75 percent of the world-ranking points (enough to bump him from No. 12 to No. 7). But he didn’t get an official victory – or even a trip to Kapalua the following year for the winners-only event.

Back then Scott didn’t feel as though he had won a tournament (“Not really”), and 15 years later not much has changed.

His memories of the week?

“I remember spending the most amount of time ever in a locker room that week,” he said. Two full days, at least eight hours each, just sitting around and waiting.

Scott and Chad Campbell tied at 9 under after 36 holes, then were sent back up the soggy 18th hole to determine a winner in a playoff. Scott’s 4-footer for par was enough to prevail.

“I guess it was good that it was called off,” Scott said. “And then you win and you’re told it’s not a win, that was not so good. It was still fun – fun to take a trophy home and kind of be a champion here.”

Scott has a chance for an official victory Sunday. He’ll enter the final round in a three-way tie for the lead with Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.