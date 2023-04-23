16-year-old Eila Galitsky captures low amateur at Chevron Championship

Eila Galitsky closed her first start at a major championship the same way she began, with a 2-under 70 that left her as the lowest amateur on the leaderboard at the Chevron Championship.

“It's my first ever major championship, and I just love it so much,” Galitsky said after the final round. “I hope to be back here one day.”

The 16-year-old earned her way into the Chevron by winning the Asia-Pacific Women’s Amateur by five shots over Korea’s Minsol Kim. That victory will also get Galitsky into the AIG Women’s Open and Amundi Evian Championship later this year.

Born and raised in Thailand, Galitsky has dual citizenship in Canada by virtue of her dad being from Toronto.

Rounds of 75-74 were sandwiched between the two 70s for Galitsky, which was good enough for low am at the Chevron, eclipsing Amari Avery – who shot a final-round 77 – by three shots.

When asked what she loved so much about her week in The Woodlands, the answer was simple.

“I liked the setup, the crowd, everything about it,” she said. “There wasn't one thing I didn't like about it.”

Galitsky’s next major start won’t be until late July at the Amundi Evian, and she’ll be busy traveling between now and then.

“I'm going to play the SEA Games in Cambodia,” Galitsky said Sunday. “I made a commitment to the Thai national team, so I've got to go do that and hopefully get the gold for Thailand. I'm going to Bulgaria for a month because my coach teaches there, so I just wanted to see how great that country is.”

The 16-year-old clearly has world traveler on her resumé, and can now include low amateur at a major championship.