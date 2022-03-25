AUSTIN, Texas – For the first time since 2005, Adam Scott advanced to the Sweet 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, although as the Australian pointed out, “It's hard to get [to the weekend] when I don't play in the event.”

Scott’s relationship with the PGA Tour’s last World Golf Championship is complicated. He lost to Tiger Woods in the semifinals (19 holes) at his second WGC-Match Play start (2003) and made it to the quarterfinals in ’05.

His competitive fortunes after that were not nearly as impressive and this week’s start is his first since 2017. But he made the most of the return with an impressive 3-and-2 victory over Jordan Spieth Friday. He beat Justin Rose on Day 1, 2 up, and tied Keegan Bradley Thursday to secure his group’s bid to the Sweet 16.

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

“They're all tough groups, but there were four major champions in this group, and that kind of caliber player obviously knows how to get it done and has some toughness, so I'm glad to get through,” he said. “It feels good to get to the weekend. For some reason getting out of the group feels like a real accomplishment at this tournament.”

It won’t get any easier for Scott on Saturday when he’ll face Kevin Kisner, who won this event in ’19 and has earned more points than anyone since the WGC-Match Play moved to Austin Country Club.