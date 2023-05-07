Don January, who won the 1967 PGA Championship, died Sunday at age 93, the PGA Tour announced.

Including the Wanamaker Trophy, January won 10 times on Tour. He was also a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member and won the 1976 Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average.

Born Nov. 20, 1929 in Plainview, Texas, January claimed his most significant victory at Columbine Country Club in Denver, defeating Don Massengale in an 18-hole playoff.

January was a stalwart on the PGA Tour Champions in his post-Tour career. Nicknamed "Bones," January won 22 times on the senior circuit, including the maiden Champions event, the 1980 Atlantic City Senior Invitational.