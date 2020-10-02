1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie retires from European Tour

Paul Lawrie said goodbye to the European Tour on Friday, calling it quits on the regular circuit after making his 620th career start.

After missing the cut at the Scottish Open, Lawrie, 51, will finish his European Tour career with eight wins, 67 top-10s and two European Ryder Cup team appearances. His most memorable moment came at the 1999 Open Championship, when he fired a final-round 67 and won in a playoff after Jean van de Velde’s 72nd-hole collapse at Carnoustie.

Lawrie, who first joined the European Tour in 1992, said that he will continue to play on Europe's senior circuit and likely will tee it up a few more times in The Open before his exemption runs out when he turns 60. He’s been battling a herniated disc in his back and struggles to put in the practice time necessary to compete at an elite level.

Open champ Lawrie closes out European Tour career at Scottish

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said during an in-round interview Friday with Sky Sports. “Had a blast out here. Lot of highs, lot of lows in that time. But I thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s time to go.”