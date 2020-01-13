200 days away: Here's how Tokyo Olympic standings look

While the PGA Tour season is still getting back to full speed following a brief holiday off-season, the meat of the schedule will be here in no time - and this year, that includes the Olympics.

Sunday marked exactly 200 days until the opening round of the men's Olympic competition in Tokyo, a 72-hole, stroke-play event that will feature 60 of the top players in the world. As was the case for the Rio games in 2016, countries can be represented by a maximum of two players unless all are ranked inside the top 15 in the world, in which case the cap is raised to four.

Olympic qualification will be based on the June 22 Official World Golf Rankings, meaning that the closer we get to June the more in line the Olympic and OWGR standings will become. For now, here's a look at the 60 players who would qualify for Tokyo if the standings were locked today:

1. Brooks Koepka (USA)

2. Rory McIlroy (IRL)

3. Jon Rahm (ESP)

4. Justin Thomas (USA)

5. Dustin Johnson (USA)

6. Patrick Cantlay (USA)

7. Justin Rose (GBR)

8. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

9. Adam Scott (AUS)

10. Francesco Molinari (ITA)

11. Shane Lowry (IRL)

12. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

13. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

14. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

15. Henrik Stenson (SWE)

16. Marc Leishman (AUS)

17. Shugo Imahira (JPN)

18. Sungjae Im (KOR)

19. Abraham Ancer (MEX)

20. Sergio Garcia (ESP)

21. Jazz Janewattananond (THA)

22. Byeong-Hun An (KOR)

23. Victor Perez (FRA)

24. Adam Hadwin (CAN)

25. Erik van Rooyen (RSA)

26. Joaquin Niemann (CHI)

27. Corey Conners (CAN)

28. Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA)

29. Haotong Li (CHN)

30. C.T. Pan (TPE)

31. Andrea Pavan (ITA)

32. Alex Noren (SWE)

33. Matthias Schwab (AUT)

34. Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN)

35. Thomas Pieters (BEL)

36. Rory Sabbatini (SVK)

37. Joost Luiten (NED)

38. Danny Lee (NZL)

39. Viktor Hovland (NOR)

40. Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)

41. Sebastian Munoz (COL)

42. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA)

43. Emiliano Grillo (ARG)

44. Thomas Detry (BEL)

45. Martin Kaymer (GER)

46. Scott Vincent (ZIM)

47. Xinjun Zhang (CHN)

48. Mikko Korhonen (FIN)

49. Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

50. Ryan Fox (NZL)

51. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)

52. Kristoffer Ventura (NOR)

53. Darius Van Driel (NED)

54. Kalle Samooja (FIN)

55. Sebastian Heisele (GER)

56. Adrian Meronk (POL)

57. Rashid Khan (IND)

58. Gavin Kyle Green (MAS)

59. Fabian Gomez (ARG)

60. Shubankhar Sharma (IND)