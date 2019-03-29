2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV Schedule

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams. The first 36 holes of the 54-hole inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club with the top 30 players making the cut. The entire field will then play in a practice round at Augusta National on April 5. The final round will take place at Augusta National on April 6 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

NBC will broadcast the final round on April 6 from 12-3pm ET with Golf Channel providing highlights, live reports and news coverage during the event.

Morning Drive will start each morning of Augusta National Women’s Amateur week with live updates, and Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be the go-to source for news updates and analysis.

Watch live streaming of Augusta National Women’s Amateur week coverage on Golf Channel APP. Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and by using hashtag #ANWAgolf

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Wednesday, April 3

7:00am-10:00am - Morning Drive

4:30pm-5:00pm - Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Thursday, April 4

7:00am-10:00am - Morning Drive

Friday, April 5

7:00am-10:00am - Morning Drive

10:00am-11:30am - Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Saturday, April 6

7:00am-10:00am - Morning Drive

10:00am-12:00pm - Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur

12:00pm-3:00pm - Augusta National Women’s Amateur Final Round (NBC)