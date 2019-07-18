PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Given Jon Rahm’s history on links courses in Northern Ireland, it was no surprise to see the Spaniard in the hunt after Day 1 of The Open.

Rahm, who won the 2017 Irish Open down the road at Portstewart Golf Club and grabbed another Irish Open title two weeks ago at Lahinch, got off to a fast start Thursday with birdies at Nos. 2 and 4 before closing his nine with three consecutive birdies to turn at 5 under.

Rahm slowed on the closing loop with bogeys at Nos. 11, 15 and 18 to finish with a 68 and a share of third place, two strokes off the lead.

“I feel like I played two rounds out there today. Still a great score, my best score in an Open Championship,” Rahm said. “Obviously a really good first 12 holes. The only mistake was 11, it was still a decent shot. It just got tough at the end, honestly.”

It was another impressive links performance for Rahm on a day that included an equal mix of sunshine and driving rain.

“It's Open golf. It happens so much out here,” he said. “Luckily it just rained for a couple of minutes at a time and then it goes away. Because if it was more like a two- or three- or four-hole stretch, it's the kind of weather that can maybe make you lose your momentum and just not get the round going.”

Despite Rahm’s success in the Irish Open, it hasn’t translated to results at The Open. In three starts, he’s missed the cut (2018), tied for 44th (2017) and shared 59th (2016).