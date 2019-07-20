Shane Lowry is the overwhelming betting favorite after 54 holes of The Open.
The 32-year-old Irishman is listed by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 4/7 odds to win as he leads Tommy Fleetwood by four shots entering Sunday at Royal Portrush. Lowry is also a -175 favorite against the field, which is listed at +155.
Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship
Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship
Here is a look at the best odds heading into Sunday:
Shane Lowry, 4/7
Tommy Fleetwoood, 7/2
Brooks Koepka, 10/1
Justin Rose, 20/1
J.B. Holmes, 40/1
Rickie Fowler, 50/1
Jon Rahm, 60/1
Jordan Spieth, 80/1
Lee Westwood, 100/1
Tony Finau, 150/1
Danny Willett, 200/1
Henrik Stenson, 200/1
Matt Kuchar, 250/1
Alex Noren, 300/1