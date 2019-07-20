Shane Lowry is the overwhelming betting favorite after 54 holes of The Open.

The 32-year-old Irishman is listed by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 4/7 odds to win as he leads Tommy Fleetwood by four shots entering Sunday at Royal Portrush. Lowry is also a -175 favorite against the field, which is listed at +155.

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Here is a look at the best odds heading into Sunday:

Shane Lowry, 4/7

Tommy Fleetwoood, 7/2

Brooks Koepka, 10/1

Justin Rose, 20/1

J.B. Holmes, 40/1

Rickie Fowler, 50/1

Jon Rahm, 60/1

Jordan Spieth, 80/1

Lee Westwood, 100/1

Tony Finau, 150/1

Danny Willett, 200/1

Henrik Stenson, 200/1

Matt Kuchar, 250/1

Alex Noren, 300/1