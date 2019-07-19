Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes share the lead through 36 holes of the 148th Open Championship, but neither are the odds-on favorite to capture the claret jug. In fact, according Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, neither is the second favorite or even the third.
Lowry is fourth on the list, at 8/1. Holmes is further down, at 16/1. The favorite, as many might expect, is Brooks Koepka, who is going for his fifth major victory in his last 10 starts.
Here's a look at the odds entering the third round at Royal Portrush.
Brooks Koepka: 5/1
Tommy Fleetwood: 11/2
Justin Rose: 7/1
Shane Lowry: 8/1
Jon Rahm: 14/1
Jordan Spieth: 14/1
Lee Westwood: 14/1
J.B. Holmes: 16/1
Dustin Johnson: 20/1
Cameron Smith: 30/1
Matt Kuchar: 30/1
Xander Schauffele: 30/1
Henrik Stenson: 40/1
Justin Harding: 40/1
Rickie Fowler: 40/1
Tony Finau: 40/1
Patrick Reed: 50/1