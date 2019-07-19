Lowry, Holmes share lead, but neither the favorite to win The Open

Getty Images

Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes share the lead through 36 holes of the 148th Open Championship, but neither are the odds-on favorite to capture the claret jug. In fact, according Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, neither is the second favorite or even the third. 

Lowry is fourth on the list, at 8/1. Holmes is further down, at 16/1. The favorite, as many might expect, is Brooks Koepka, who is going for his fifth major victory in his last 10 starts.

Here's a look at the odds entering the third round at Royal Portrush.

Brooks Koepka: 5/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 11/2

Justin Rose: 7/1

Shane Lowry: 8/1

Jon Rahm: 14/1

Jordan Spieth: 14/1

Lee Westwood: 14/1

J.B. Holmes: 16/1

Dustin Johnson: 20/1

Cameron Smith: 30/1

Matt Kuchar: 30/1

Xander Schauffele: 30/1

Henrik Stenson: 40/1

Justin Harding: 40/1

Rickie Fowler: 40/1

Tony Finau: 40/1

Patrick Reed: 50/1

