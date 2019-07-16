PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Since winning last month’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland has kept the trophy close. On his nightstand next to his bed to be precise.

The U.S. Open trophy will be a constant reminder to Woodland’s wife, Gabby, who is at home in South Florida awaiting the birth of twin girls, who are due in two weeks.

Gabby Woodland is on “semi-bedrest” at the moment.

“[The U.S. Open trophy] is at home. It's right next to Gabby, she's on bedrest. She is looking at it all the time,” he said. “I don't know if she's excited about that.”

Woodland admitted Tuesday at The Open that it’s difficult being away from home so close to Gabby’s due date. The couple were also expecting twins, a boy and a girl, in 2017 but the girl was lost in a miscarriage and the boy, Jaxson, was born 10 weeks premature.

“It was a tough decision [to play The Open in Northern Ireland], we sat down and we talked about it. She was the one pushing me to come,” Woodland said. “We’re pretty confident they're not going to come this week, but you never know. I'm hoping that's the case.”

Woodland is also scheduled to play next week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational which is in Memphis and much closer to home if Gabby were to go into labor.