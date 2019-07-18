Watch: Harding takes a tumble onto backside trying to get out of bunker

Getty Images

Royal Portrush has sent some of the best players in the world tumbling down the leaderboard on Day 1 of The Open, but Justin Harding took the hardest fall of the opening round.

The 33-year-old South African found himself with an impossible stance in the greenside bunker on the par-4 fifth hole, and he paid the price … with his backside.

Harding took a viscous swing while trying – and failing – to get out of the bunker, and then tumbled backwards into the sand, carefully protecting his wrist in the process.

Harding was able to get out of the bunker with his next shot, but eventually walked off the fifth green a double-bogey 6.

