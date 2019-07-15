Watch: Spieth loses 'shotgun' chugging competition to caddie at The Open

Getty Images

Win or lose, Jordan Spieth has no problem chugging from the claret jug.

But his "shotgunning" technique? Well ... that could use some work.

During his practice round on Monday at The Open, the 25-year-old went head-to-head against Xander Schauffele's caddie, Austin Kaiser, in a water shotgunning contest - and he got absolutely smoked.

Video courtesy of the Caddie Network on Twitter:

Only time will tell if the Spieth can shake off this loss and get into contention at Royal Portrush, but if the three-time major champ is looking for any chugging tips, he may want to hit up his buddy Tom Brady ... or anyone but Aaron Rodgers, really:

