WTiger Woods entered the final round of the Masters just two shots off Francesco Molinari's lead, well within striking distance of his fifth green jacket and 15th major title.

After starting with routine pars at the first and second hole, Tiger got under par for the first time on No. 3, holing an 8-footer for birdie.

Woods gave two shots back on the next two holes, carding back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5 (his fourth bogey of the week at No. 5) but the disappointment was short-lived.

Woods hit a dart to 2 feet to set up a birdie on the seventh hole, and then followed it up with another birdie on the par-5 eighth hole by sinking a 7-foot putt. That got him to 12 under and within a shot of the lead, still held by Molinari.

Tiger then found the green with his approach on the ninth - 70 feet from the hole. But Woods nearly holed the putt, lagging one to about a foot and tapping in for par to close out a first-nine 35.