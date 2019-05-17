FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Heading into the third round of the PGA Championship, everyone’s chasing Brooks Koepka.

Koepka raced out to a seven-shot lead at Bethpage thanks to a second-round 65, setting a new major championship scoring record in the process. He’ll tee off Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET alongside Jordan Spieth, who is tied for second following a 4-under 66. Adam Scott, who is alongside Spieth at 5 under, will play with Daniel Berger at 2:40 p.m.

After rounds of 72-69, Marty Jertson headlines the trio of PGA professionals who made the 36-hole cut. Jertson will tee off at 11 a.m. with Aaron Wise, while Rob Labritz will play with Corey Conners after making the cut on the number and Ryan Vermeer will start 20 minutes later at 9 a.m. alongside Adam Long.

Here's a look at the full list of third-round tee times at Bethpage:

7:50AM ET: Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert

8:00AM: Justin Harding, J.T. Poston

8:10AM: David Lipsky, Shane Lowry

8:20AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam

8:30AM: J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters

8:40AM: Corey Conners, Rob Labritz

8:50AM: Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:00AM: Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer

9:10AM: Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer

9:20AM: Jason Day, Kevin Tway

9:30AM: Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy

9:40AM: Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau

9:50AM: Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ

10:00AM: Haotong Li, Alex Noren

10:10AM: Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell

10:20AM: Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson

10:30AM: Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns

10:50AM: Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel

11:00AM: Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson

11:10AM: Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa

11:20AM: Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler

11:30AM: Pat Perez, Danny Willett

11:40AM: Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

11:50AM: Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher

Noon: Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

12:10PM: Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker

12:20PM: Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

12:30PM: Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

12:40PM: Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50PM: Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

1:00PM: Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

1:10PM: Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon

1:20PM: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50PM: Harold Varner III, Erik Van Rooyen

2:00PM: Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond

2:10PM: Justin Rose, Danny Lee

2:20PM: Matt Wallace, Luke List

2:30PM: Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft

2:40PM: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

2:50PM: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth