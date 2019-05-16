FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – On Thursday at Bethpage Black, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood picked where they left off.

Fleetwood finished runner-up to Koepka the last time a major championship was played in the New York area, when he closed with a 63 at Shinnecock Hills at last year’s U.S. Open. On Thursday at the PGA Championship, it was as if the two had never left Long Island.

Despite a bogey at his first hole, No. 10, Fleetwood turned in 1 under par and added three more birdies to finish with a 3-under 67. He was in second place and four strokes behind Koepka at the end of the morning wave.

“I think they have these major setups and I enjoy the challenge. It doesn't always go right, but I enjoy the toughest courses, and I enjoy getting in a dogfight out there with the toughest courses in the world,” Fleetwood said.

He also said that Bethpage, considered one of the toughest major venues, could continue to yield low scores this week.

“These are the best players in the world. If you put it in the fairways, there's certain holes that you have to get through on the course, but at the end of the day, good swings and good shots generally do the trick,” he said. “It doesn't matter how hard the course is or where you are. If you put good swings on it, you're going to be fine.”