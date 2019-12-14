Ancer gets wish to play Tiger in Presidents Cup singles

MELBOURNE, Australia – In Abraham Ancer’s defense, he is a rookie.

There have been plenty of players who have aspired to play Tiger Woods in a crucial match, and more times than not it doesn’t go their way. Ancer is hoping Sunday at the Presidents Cup is different. 

“I would like to play against Tiger (Woods),” Ancer said at last month’s Mayakoba Golf Classic. “But the truth is that our objective is to do everything we can to win. Winning a match in the singles would be very special, so we need to try to get the cup.”

Ancer will get a chance to accomplish both goals Sunday at Royal Melbourne where the International team holds a 10-8 lead. International captain Ernie Els sent Ancer out in Sunday’s first match and captain Woods quickly countered with himself in the opening bout.

Ancer went 3-0-1 in team play this week and has been a crucial part of the International team’s success.

“We figured it would be either Tiger or [Justin Thomas]. They have been going with that almost all week, and obviously Tiger we thought was going to play early,” Els said. “Abraham has been really playing well. He knows the course well. He likes the conditions. That will be a top match, Abraham against Tiger.”

