It’s been said that the International team needs to win this year’s Presidents Cup in order for the biennial competition to continue.

Regardless of the outcome of the matches in Australia, there are at least three more Presidents Cups scheduled.

This year’s contest takes place, for the second time, at Royal Melbourne. The next edition, No. 14 overall, will be at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021.

The 15th Presidents Cup will be contested at a to-be-determined site outside of the U.S. in 2023 and Harding Park, in San Francisco, California, will play host in 2025.