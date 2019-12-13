MELBOURNE, Australia – Justin Thomas drained a 17-foot put to win a crucial match late Friday at the Presidents Cup, dropped his putter and screamed: “I love me some me.”

Not done yet! JT delivers on 18 to give U.S. another point

No, it wasn’t an arrogant cry. Thomas didn’t choose that moment to declare love for himself in the literal sense, although who could blame him? He and Tiger Woods pulled out a 1-up victory against Ben An and Hideki Matsuyama in foursomes that essentially kept American hopes alive.

Thomas and some college buddies have shared a YouTube video of former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens shouting that exact line. Thomas has been watching it over and over this week on team bus rides to and from the course.

“You get into a deep hole on the Internet and that just happened to be one of them,” Thomas said Friday at Royal Melbourne. “I showed it to the guys this morning. They had not seen it. It’s a really funny video. I said, ‘If I make a big putt today, I’m yelling it.’ That was a pretty big putt, so I thought it was the appropriate time to yell it.”

When Thomas’ putt dropped, Woods threw his putter to the ground as well and started walking toward Thomas, arms wide open. What many didn’t realize is that Woods yelled the same five words back to Thomas.

“We were looking at it and we had our moment on the last hole and we both said it at the same time,” Woods said. “It was a phenomenal moment and it was priceless. I’m glad we were able to experience it together.”