Lexi rather hilariously responds to fore-right yell: 'It's not that bad'

One down with partner Marina Alex in their match against Europe's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson in Saturday's afternoon session, Lexi Thompson attempted to go for the green with an iron at the driveable par-4 14th.

But she didn't make her best swing, leaving her tee ball out to the right and short of the green.

Shortly after impact, a voice can be heard yelling, "Fore right," prompting this response from Thompson:

Anchor Judi Rankin couldn't stop from laughing on the broadcast, and Michelle Wie chimed in on Twitter.

