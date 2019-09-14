One down with partner Marina Alex in their match against Europe's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson in Saturday's afternoon session, Lexi Thompson attempted to go for the green with an iron at the driveable par-4 14th.

But she didn't make her best swing, leaving her tee ball out to the right and short of the green.

Shortly after impact, a voice can be heard yelling, "Fore right," prompting this response from Thompson:

Let's just leave it to the pros to call "fore." (Wait for it)@Lexi 😂 pic.twitter.com/ivXE2orUOv — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 14, 2019

Anchor Judi Rankin couldn't stop from laughing on the broadcast, and Michelle Wie chimed in on Twitter.