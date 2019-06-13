For second time this year, Snedeker birdies Pebble's 18th from the rocks

Brandt Snedeker at Pebble Beach

It's not a glitch in the matrix. You have seen Brandt Snedeker do this before.

Snedeker on Thursday made his second birdie of 2019 from the rocks along Pebble Beach's iconic 18th hole.

After his drive narrowly avoided the Pacific Ocean, Snedeker played his second shot back over the sea wall and onto the golf course. Following a flagged approach from 147 yards, he was in for birdie.

Weirdly, it's not as impressive as the last time he did it, back in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

So if you see Snedeker aiming down the coastline the next three days, don't worry — he knows what he's doing.

