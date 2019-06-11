PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – He may not be the player with the lowest betting odds for this week’s U.S. Open, but Tiger Woods is currently the most popular wager in Las Vegas.

Woods won the Masters two months ago, and he returns this week to Pebble Beach, where he won the 2000 U.S. Open by 15 shots. He’s listed at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 10/1 odds, alongside Rory McIlroy and behind only the two men who have won this event the last three years: Dustin Johnson (7/1) and Brooks Koepka (8/1).

But Woods is the most popular bet at the Westgate, both in terms of individual wagers and money wagered since Pebble odds opened following last month’s PGA Championship. Johnson is second in the ticket count, followed by Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. It’s Spieth who is right behind Woods in terms of total money wagered, followed by Mickelson and Johnson. Koepka is fifth on both lists.

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

The Westgate also released a series of prop bets based on scoring and the outcome of this week’s event along the California coast:

Lowest single round by any player (par 71): 65.5 (Over +170, Under -200)

Lowest single round by Tiger Woods: 68.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Will Tiger Woods’ opening tee shot find the fairway: Yes -145, No +125

Cut line (par 142): 146.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Winning score (par 284): 276.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Will there be a hole-in-one?: Yes -140, No +120

Will there be a playoff?: Yes +300, No -400

Will Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka or Dustin Johnson win?: Yes +150, No -180