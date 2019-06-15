2019 U.S. Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Getty Images

The purse for the 2019 U.S. Open is set for $12.5 million, tied with The Players as the highest in golf, and $500,000 more than last year's national championship. The winner of the 119th U.S. Open will take home $2.25 million.

Here's a full prize money payout for this week at Pebble Beach:

• 1. $2,250,000

• 2. $1,350,000

• 3. $846,799

• 4. $593,629

• 5. $494,436

• 6. $438,409

• 7. $395,244

• 8. $353,988

• 9. $320,371

• 10. $294,268

• 11. $268,547

• 12. $248,300

• 13. $231,365

• 14. $213,539

• 15. $198,258

• 16. $185,525

• 17. $175,339

• 18. $165,151

• 19. $154,965

• 20. $144,778

• 21. $135,992

• 22. $127,206

• 23. $118,675

• 24. $110,780

• 25. $103,904

• 26. $98,047

• 27. $93,590

• 28. $89,643

• 29. $85,823

• 30. $82,002

• 31. $78,182

• 32. $74,363

• 33. $70,543

• 34. $67,104

• 35. $64,303

• 36. $61,502

• 37. $58,828

• 38. $56,281

• 39. $53,734

• 40. $51,188

• 41. $48,641

• 42. $46,095

• 43. $43,548

• 44. $41,001

• 45. $38,454

• 46. $36,163

• 47. $33,870

• 48. $31,705

• 49. $30,432

• 50. $29,159

• 51. $28,395

• 52. $27,758

• 53. $27,249

• 54. $26,994

• 55. $26,740

• 56. $26,485

• 57. $26,230

• 58. $25,976

• 59. $25,721

• 60. $25,467

• 61. $25,211

• 62. $24,957

• 63. $24,702

• 64. $24,448

