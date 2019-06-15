2019 U.S. Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2019 U.S. Open is set for $12.5 million, tied with The Players as the highest in golf, and $500,000 more than last year's national championship. The winner of the 119th U.S. Open will take home $2.25 million.
Here's a full prize money payout for this week at Pebble Beach:
• 1. $2,250,000
• 2. $1,350,000
• 3. $846,799
• 4. $593,629
• 5. $494,436
• 6. $438,409
• 7. $395,244
• 8. $353,988
• 9. $320,371
• 10. $294,268
• 11. $268,547
• 12. $248,300
• 13. $231,365
• 14. $213,539
• 15. $198,258
• 16. $185,525
• 17. $175,339
• 18. $165,151
• 19. $154,965
• 20. $144,778
• 21. $135,992
• 22. $127,206
• 23. $118,675
• 24. $110,780
• 25. $103,904
• 26. $98,047
• 27. $93,590
• 28. $89,643
• 29. $85,823
• 30. $82,002
• 31. $78,182
• 32. $74,363
• 33. $70,543
• 34. $67,104
• 35. $64,303
• 36. $61,502
• 37. $58,828
• 38. $56,281
• 39. $53,734
• 40. $51,188
• 41. $48,641
• 42. $46,095
• 43. $43,548
• 44. $41,001
• 45. $38,454
• 46. $36,163
• 47. $33,870
• 48. $31,705
• 49. $30,432
• 50. $29,159
• 51. $28,395
• 52. $27,758
• 53. $27,249
• 54. $26,994
• 55. $26,740
• 56. $26,485
• 57. $26,230
• 58. $25,976
• 59. $25,721
• 60. $25,467
• 61. $25,211
• 62. $24,957
• 63. $24,702
• 64. $24,448