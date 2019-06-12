PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Although it ranks far below more pressing matters for the USGA, the association did address one future venue on Wednesday at Pebble Beach.

The USGA has booked the U.S. Open through 2027 when the national championship will return to Pebble Beach for the seventh time, but missing from those stops is Chambers Bay, which hosted its first U.S. Open in 2015.

“We will pay attention,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships. “We've been doing a lot of strategic thinking where we go after 2027. The good part is we've got time to figure that out. And Chambers Bay was certainly on our radar screen.”

The ’15 U.S. Open, which was won by Jordan Spieth, was marred by the poor quality of some greens, but golf course officials have taken steps to remedy that issue by installing new greens with poa annua grass.

“We have our 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship there, and they just came to us and said what would you think if we did this? Could we move the championship from '19 to '21 and do this and really present a great [championship] and do something good for the community?” Bodenhamer said. “We were all in. We said absolutely.”

Although three of the next five U.S. Opens, including this week’s championship, will be held on the west coast, from 2024 through ’26 the event is exclusively on the east coast. Adding another west coast venue in ’28 would likely be a priority for the USGA which might help Chambers Bay’s chances.