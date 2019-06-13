PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Major rounds aren’t typically stress-free, but that’s what Rickie Fowler encountered Thursday at the U.S. Open.

With little wind and receptive greens, Fowler missed only one fairway and just three greens on his way to a 5-under 66 that shared the early lead at Pebble Beach.

“It’s probably one of my better rounds I’ve played in a major,” he said Thursday.

Of course, we’ve been here before with Fowler in the majors; he’s posted eight top-5 finishes in his career.

After a runner-up finish at the 2018 Masters, Fowler said that he finally felt ready to win a major, but he hasn’t capitalized in five starts since, finishing no better than ninth.

“It’s been a long road to get to the point where majors felt like another week, because they are bigger. They’re majors,” Fowler said. “But it’s time to soak it all up and have some fun.”