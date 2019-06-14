Watch: Poulter cards 8 on par-4 third after two hits from greenside fescue

Ian Poulter

The par-4 third hole at Pebble Beach is playing as one of the easiest holes this week at the U.S. Open, but Friday, Ian Poulter made it look like the most challenging.

Poulter's approach shot landed just over a greenside bunker, but nestled down in the tall, thick fescue grass that lined the edges. Despite having an awkward stance, Poulter took a jab.

After finally making it out of the thick stuff and on to the green, Poulter would go on to three-putt and card a quadruple-bogey 8.

Luckily for Poulter, he would bounce back with a birdie on the par-4 fourth to get one of those dropped shots back, only to give it away with a bogey on the fifth. What a roller coaster.

