Sixteen players battled Saturday morning at Austin Country Club for the chance to compete in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Here's how the Round of 16 played out:

(48) Kevin Kisner def. (36) Haotong Li, 6 and 5: Kisner needed to beat Ian Poulter in a playoff to reach the Round of 16. Li wishes he didn't. Kisner won the first three holes and was 5 up through eight. Kisner was on the record for seven birdies in 13 holes. Li made one.